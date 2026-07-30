Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.41 Million Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,320 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 542,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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