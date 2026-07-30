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Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.49 Million Position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.92% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODC

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.35%.The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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