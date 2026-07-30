Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.49 Million Position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.92% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has an average rating of "Buy".

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Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.35%.The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

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