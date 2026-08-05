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Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in eGain Corporation $EGAN

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
eGain logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies increased its eGain stake by 32.9% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 838,425 shares worth approximately $6.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 53.94% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: eGain has a consensus “Hold” rating, with one Buy and three Hold ratings, and an average price target of $15.25.
  • eGain reported quarterly EPS of $0.11, beating estimates of $0.07, while revenue of $22.5 million was roughly in line with expectations. The stock opened at $7.28 and has traded between $5.50 and $15.95 over the past year.
  • Five stocks we like better than eGain.

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN - Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,425 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 207,606 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.06% of eGain worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of eGain by 2,079.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 438,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 418,117 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 156,755 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 124,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered eGain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered eGain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGAN

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. eGain Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 41.68%.The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. eGain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Corporation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

(Free Report)

eGain Incorporated NASDAQ: EGAN is a software company specializing in cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Its platform integrates knowledge management, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline customer service across digital channels. By centralizing information and automating routine interactions, eGain aims to improve agent productivity, reduce response times, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

The company's product suite includes tools for knowledge authoring and delivery, AI-powered chatbots, case management, and predictive analytics.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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