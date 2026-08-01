Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Omnicell worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,708.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $312.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicell reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million and also exceeded estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Omnicell reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million and also exceeded estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.15–$2.30, above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.225–$1.245 billion. Demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls and tariff refunds, supported results. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.15–$2.30, above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.225–$1.245 billion. Demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls and tariff refunds, supported results. Positive Sentiment: Omnicell highlighted momentum in its Titan XT and OmniSphere platforms, pointing to pipeline growth and longer-term opportunities in medication-management automation. KeyCorp maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target from $70 to $65. OMCL Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Titan XT Pipeline Growth

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Further Reading

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