Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,078 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 186,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $117,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.67. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $261.71 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.88.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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