Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,536 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 941 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Zimmer Biomet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, above the $2.01 analyst consensus, while sales of $2.177 billion topped the $2.13 billion estimate. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, or 4.0% on an organic constant-currency basis. Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, above the $2.01 analyst consensus, while sales of $2.177 billion topped the $2.13 billion estimate. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, or 4.0% on an organic constant-currency basis. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $8.47–$8.59, compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $8.48, and full-year revenue of about $8.6 billion versus Wall Street’s $8.5 billion expectation. The improved outlook was a key catalyst for the favorable investor reaction. Zimmer Biomet raises guidance on Q2 beats

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $8.47–$8.59, compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $8.48, and full-year revenue of about $8.6 billion versus Wall Street’s $8.5 billion expectation. The improved outlook was a key catalyst for the favorable investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Reported profitability improved. GAAP diluted EPS rose 33.8% to $1.03, despite adjusted EPS remaining unchanged from the prior-year quarter, indicating benefits from items below the adjusted earnings line. Zimmer Biomet Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

GAAP diluted EPS rose 33.8% to $1.03, despite adjusted EPS remaining unchanged from the prior-year quarter, indicating benefits from items below the adjusted earnings line. Neutral Sentiment: Growth was steady rather than accelerating. Adjusted EPS of $2.07 matched the year-ago result, and organic constant-currency sales growth was 4.0%. Investors will likely focus on whether new products, procedure volumes and commercial initiatives can sustain or improve that pace. Zimmer Biomet Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Adjusted EPS of $2.07 matched the year-ago result, and organic constant-currency sales growth was 4.0%. Investors will likely focus on whether new products, procedure volumes and commercial initiatives can sustain or improve that pace. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted margins faced pressure. The earnings beat and higher outlook came despite weaker adjusted-margin performance, leaving profitability and cost control as ongoing risks to the stock’s valuation. ZBH Q2 Earnings Beat, 2026 View Raised

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.470-8.590 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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