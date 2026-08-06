Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.94 Million in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Vizsla Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,443,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at $1,365,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,419,862 shares of the company's stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 574,000 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $4,923,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VZLA opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 32.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

See Also

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