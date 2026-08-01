Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 519,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of MasterBrand worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in MasterBrand by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,082,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 500,091 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,361 shares of the company's stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,812 shares of the company's stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,010,428 shares of the company's stock worth $58,256,000 after acquiring an additional 447,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MBC opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. MasterBrand's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Petratis acquired 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $102,197.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,650.30. The trade was a 19.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,323.51. The trade was a 12.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on MBC

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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