Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,946 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 294,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Ryanair worth $105,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 645,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,789,672 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,240 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,929,929 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,021 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $281,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $91,970,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,304,889 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 985,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of Ryanair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,375,021. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold 6,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $182,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,677.36. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report).

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