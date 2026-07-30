Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $22.60 Million Investment in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 481,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Hut 8 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,629,000 after buying an additional 4,062,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,425.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 431,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

Trending Headlines about Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $157 from $138 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The upgrade reflects confidence in Hut 8’s long-term growth prospects, particularly its move toward artificial-intelligence data-center infrastructure. Benzinga analyst price target report

The upgrade reflects confidence in Hut 8’s long-term growth prospects, particularly its move toward artificial-intelligence data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Financial Times reported that Nvidia may be the undisclosed tenant behind Hut 8’s planned $50 billion Texas data center. Confirmation of a major technology customer could materially strengthen the investment case for Hut 8’s AI data-center strategy, although the report has not been presented as a finalized company announcement. Nvidia Texas data center report

Confirmation of a major technology customer could materially strengthen the investment case for Hut 8’s AI data-center strategy, although the report has not been presented as a finalized company announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Peer Ionic Digital’s strong Nasdaq debut highlighted investor interest in bitcoin miners expanding into AI infrastructure. The performance may support the broader sector narrative, but it does not directly change Hut 8’s financial results. Ionic Digital Nasdaq debut article

The performance may support the broader sector narrative, but it does not directly change Hut 8’s financial results. Negative Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of Hut 8’s confirmed Aug. 4 earnings release. Analysts expect weaker quarterly results, and the company’s prior report showed a substantial EPS miss despite revenue exceeding estimates. Why Hut 8 stock is falling article

Analysts expect weaker quarterly results, and the company’s prior report showed a substantial EPS miss despite revenue exceeding estimates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks said Hut 8 lacks the combination of earnings and revenue trends typically associated with an earnings beat. Maxim Group’s forecasts also point to sizable losses, including estimated FY2026 EPS of $(3.69), versus a consensus loss of approximately $(2.12), increasing concern about near-term profitability. Hut 8 Q2 earnings preview

Hut 8 Trading Down 12.8%

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 4.62.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, Director Amy Marie Wilkinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,015,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262,136 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,066.08. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $910,147.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,295.29. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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