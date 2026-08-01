Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.22.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE AVY opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.23. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat estimates: Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings report

Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Materials Group showed strong momentum: Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Avery Dennison Q2 sales and earnings

Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. JPMorgan raises Avery Dennison price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance supports the bull case but requires execution: Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Avery Dennison earnings and guidance analysis

Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Negative Sentiment: Destocking is a risk: The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings analysis

The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reported insider activity showed 24 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by senior executives. While insider transactions do not necessarily reflect operating expectations, the imbalance may concern some investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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