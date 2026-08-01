Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,939 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $13,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DICK'S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.19.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $195.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.49. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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