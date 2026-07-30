Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,826,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sibanye Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 550,753 shares of the company's stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,903,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,183 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 868,470 shares of the company's stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,937 shares of the company's stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Peter Menell purchased 15,000 shares of Sibanye Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,023.75. This trade represents a 148.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Sibanye Gold Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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