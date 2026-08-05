Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,197,549,000 after buying an additional 143,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Twilio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Trading Down 1.4%

TWLO opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,798,215. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,802,480 shares of company stock worth $341,620,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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