Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 255,730 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 255,730 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report).

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