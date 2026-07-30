Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 294,327 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Key Omega Healthcare Investors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omega Healthcare Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: FFO and revenue exceeded expectations. Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.83 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 16.2% year over year to $328.25 million, surpassing analysts’ $266.97 million forecast. Omega Healthcare Investors Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.83 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 16.2% year over year to $328.25 million, surpassing analysts’ $266.97 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. OHI provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.22 to $3.26, compared with the analyst consensus of approximately $3.10. This suggests management expects continued operating momentum and supports the earnings outlook. Omega Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Recent Developments

OHI provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.22 to $3.26, compared with the analyst consensus of approximately $3.10. This suggests management expects continued operating momentum and supports the earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Accretive investment activity contributed to the results. Reports attributed the earnings beat partly to investments expected to generate attractive returns, potentially supporting future revenue and FFO growth. Omega Healthcare Investors Q2 earnings top consensus on accretive investment activity

Reports attributed the earnings beat partly to investments expected to generate attractive returns, potentially supporting future revenue and FFO growth. Neutral Sentiment: OHI shares have been trading close to their 52-week high, with momentum supported by results but valuation and profit-taking potentially limiting near-term upside. The stock’s relatively low beta may also reduce sensitivity to broader market swings.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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