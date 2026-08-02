Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 321,200 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,533 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.25% of PubMatic worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 141,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,564 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PubMatic Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PUBM opened at $12.60 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $62.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.42 million. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PubMatic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PUBM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $701,490.24. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 6,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $89,871.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 35,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,667. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,284 shares of company stock worth $3,994,693. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq symbol: PUBM in December 2020.

Further Reading

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