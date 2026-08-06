Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 408,900 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. $CURI

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 408,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.00% of CuriosityStream worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 482,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 418,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company's stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385,534 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 327,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company's stock.

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CuriosityStream Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.77. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 11.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from CuriosityStream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. CuriosityStream's payout ratio is -261.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 30,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $77,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,443.52. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 94,256 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $258,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,945,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,070,713.84. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CURI shares. Singular Research raised shares of CuriosityStream to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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