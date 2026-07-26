Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 45,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,270 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $73,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $184.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 138.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola Consolidated, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Consolidated wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here