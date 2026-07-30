Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares $TSLL

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL - Free Report) by 2,438.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,111,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

TSLL opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.70. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1049 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL - Free Report).

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