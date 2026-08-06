Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,956 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 77.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,253 shares of the company's stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 607.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 718.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the period.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $214.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Peter Francis Minan acquired 492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,064.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,558.22. This represents a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

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