Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194,661 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 468,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of SunCoke Energy worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,472,040 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 664,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,764 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,422,356 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 562,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,408 shares of the energy company's stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,682 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 413,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company's stock.

SunCoke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SunCoke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: SunCoke reported second-quarter earnings of $0.15 per share , well above the $0.08 analyst consensus and up from $0.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.5% year over year to $475.3 million , exceeding estimates of $445.2 million. SunCoke Energy Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SunCoke reported second-quarter earnings of , well above the $0.08 analyst consensus and up from $0.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.5% year over year to , exceeding estimates of $445.2 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $250 million-$265 million . Management also highlighted record performance in its Industrial Services segment since the Phoenix deal, signaling stronger operating momentum and potentially improved cash generation. SunCoke Raises 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to . Management also highlighted record performance in its Industrial Services segment since the Phoenix deal, signaling stronger operating momentum and potentially improved cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: SunCoke declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 17. The dividend supports the stock’s income appeal, although investors should note that shares will trade ex-dividend beginning August 17. SunCoke Energy Declares Cash Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.54 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $724.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. SunCoke Energy's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. SunCoke Energy's payout ratio is currently -62.34%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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