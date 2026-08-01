Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 128,300 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 128,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,405,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after buying an additional 185,172 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $40,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 77,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,597.60. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 2,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $231,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,213,022.48. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,029 shares of company stock worth $6,954,472. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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