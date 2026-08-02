Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 267,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,599 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 267,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 39.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 311 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 2.1%

EOG opened at $148.54 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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