Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24,685.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $956,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,641 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $313,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,116 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $306,767,000 after purchasing an additional 158,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,271,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $304,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Lincoln Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded forecasts: Sales reached $1.22 billion , compared with analyst expectations of approximately $1.17 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Lincoln Electric Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sales reached , compared with analyst expectations of approximately $1.17 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance: Management described the quarter as a record period for sales, profitability, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing the view that demand and execution remain favorable across the industrial products business. Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management described the quarter as a record period for sales, profitability, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing the view that demand and execution remain favorable across the industrial products business. Neutral Sentiment: Additional investor context: The earnings-call transcript and presentation provide management’s detailed discussion of quarterly results, business conditions and the outlook. Investors will likely focus on forward demand trends and any changes to full-year expectations. Lincoln Electric 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $261.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.82 and a 200 day moving average of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric's dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $232,214.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,560,954.39. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lincoln Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $299.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lincoln Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lincoln Electric wasn't on the list.

While Lincoln Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here