Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,050 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,750 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Stantec worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,861,000 after buying an additional 73,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,025 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 519,545 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 470,442 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,980,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stantec Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE STN opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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