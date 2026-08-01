Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,100 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $33.16 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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