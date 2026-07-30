Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,500 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 98,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 105,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. DTE Energy tops quarterly profit estimates

DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. DTE outlines long-term EPS growth

Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. Positive Sentiment: DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. DTE Energy second-quarter accomplishments

DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. DTE seeks 800 MW from MISO projects

DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow.

Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Political scrutiny of DTE contributions

Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Extended outages during the July 4 weekend remain an operational concern, even though DTE attributed them to rapidly developing storms. Reliability issues can contribute to higher costs and customer or regulatory pressure. DTE explains July 4 outages

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.46.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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