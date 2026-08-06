Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.24 Million Position in NiCE $NICE

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,544 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NiCE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiCE by 1,637.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,874,000 after buying an additional 4,315,414 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,944,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in NiCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,599,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in NiCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,670,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson upgraded NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NiCE

NiCE Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. NiCE has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $156.37.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $782.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $766.27 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.060-11.260 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Key NiCE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NiCE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NiCE exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.70 versus the $2.63 consensus and revenue of $782.3 million versus $766.3 million expected. Revenue increased 7.6% year over year, led by 12.6% growth in cloud revenue to $609.0 million. NiCE Exceeds Revenue Guidance Range, Reporting 8% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2026

NiCE exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.70 versus the $2.63 consensus and revenue of $782.3 million versus $766.3 million expected. Revenue increased 7.6% year over year, led by 12.6% growth in cloud revenue to $609.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the quality of its earnings outlook: full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $11.06-$11.26 is above the $10.69 analyst consensus, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.83 also exceeds expectations of $2.68. NiCE Earnings Results

Management raised the quality of its earnings outlook: full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $11.06-$11.26 is above the $10.69 analyst consensus, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.83 also exceeds expectations of $2.68. Positive Sentiment: Concentrix and Currys won NiCE’s 2026 International CX Excellence Award, offering additional evidence that customers are using NiCE’s intelligent orchestration and personalization tools to improve engagement. Concentrix and Currys Win NiCE International CX Excellence Award

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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