Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.53 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,360 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.60.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $197.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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