Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $79.12 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 752,700 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $79,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CRH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,106,927,000 after buying an additional 11,167,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,827,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916,930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,439,954 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,552,506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,939,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here