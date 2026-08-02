Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 637,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company's stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock worth $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 530.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ross R. Bhappu purchased 74,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $967,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,356,105.64. The trade was a 40.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 313,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,985,818.80. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

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Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.3%

UUUU stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 25.59.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Energy Fuels's revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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