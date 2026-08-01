Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,184,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bayban acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.54.

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VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 67.50%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

VICI Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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