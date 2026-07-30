Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Holdings Lowered by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,113 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,887 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP's holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 89,997 shares of the company's stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

View Our Latest Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

REZI stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Resideo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Resideo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Resideo Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here