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Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
BlackRock logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management trimmed its BlackRock stake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,711 shares and leaving it with 45,513 shares valued at about $48.9 million.
  • BlackRock beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting EPS of $12.53 on revenue of $6.70 billion, with revenue up 27% year over year.
  • The stock has drawn mixed sentiment: analysts remain broadly bullish, but BlackRock’s private credit business is facing DOJ scrutiny, which adds regulatory risk even as the company pursues growth opportunities like private lending and potential IPO investments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,513 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,085.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,010.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,054.76. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $917.39 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $47,671,714. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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