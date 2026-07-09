Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,178 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $181.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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