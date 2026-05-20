Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.67 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,491 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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