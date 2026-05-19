Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.57 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,222 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,865,000 after purchasing an additional 933,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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