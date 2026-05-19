Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,602 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,024 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $147,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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