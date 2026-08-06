Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $22.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,572 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,902,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 118,966 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.67 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $356.85 and its 200-day moving average is $340.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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