Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the software giant's stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software giant's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 177,696 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $65,778,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft unveiled its first in-house cybersecurity AI model, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, along with Project Perception, an agentic platform designed to detect and respond to AI-powered attacks. The products could strengthen Microsoft’s enterprise security position and create additional demand for Azure and security services. Microsoft launches AI cybersecurity model and defense platform

Microsoft unveiled its first in-house cybersecurity AI model, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, along with Project Perception, an agentic platform designed to detect and respond to AI-powered attacks. The products could strengthen Microsoft’s enterprise security position and create additional demand for Azure and security services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained bullish ahead of earnings. Citizens JMP reaffirmed a Market Outperform rating with a $550 target, while Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating and a $540 target—well above Microsoft’s recent trading range. Microsoft stock moves higher

Analysts remained bullish ahead of earnings. Citizens JMP reaffirmed a Market Outperform rating with a $550 target, while Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating and a $540 target—well above Microsoft’s recent trading range. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s expanding partnerships and integrations across Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot support the argument that its broad enterprise ecosystem can monetize AI spending over time. Morgan Stanley estimates major technology companies could achieve 25%–50% returns on AI investments. AI capital expenditure plans

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $570.00 to $525.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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