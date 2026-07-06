Revisor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.78.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $517.82 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $470.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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