Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Revvity worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 5,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.07 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.Revvity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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