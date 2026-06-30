RFG Advisory LLC Has $570,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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