Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $26.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,787 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 46,703 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.51% of Wix.com worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,633 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $54,089,000 after purchasing an additional 214,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,962 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 449,699 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 477,049 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,837 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wix.com from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $190.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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