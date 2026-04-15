Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 440.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,035,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,195,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $97,951,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,290,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $207,142,000 after acquiring an additional 409,761 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $64,231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 208.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 318,947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 215,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

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More Avis Budget Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $411.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.94. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $415.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L acquired 425,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.26 per share, with a total value of $40,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,824,046. This represents a 11.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $178,503.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 50.48% of the company's stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

Further Reading

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