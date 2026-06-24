Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $44.57 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,583 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 40,487 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $44,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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