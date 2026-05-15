RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Article Title

JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Article Title

JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Article Title

JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Article Title

DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Article Title

CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent fund-flow reporting showed Smead Capital Management reduced its JPM position, which may reinforce some caution around the shares, even if the impact is limited. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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