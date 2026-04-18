Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Apollo, Ares, Sixth Street Circle Early Talks

Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Positive Sentiment: Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Apollo grabs more 590 Madison space

Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. TPG Built a Record Year, Then Lost 40%

Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Hagens Berman Class Action Notice

A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Rosen Law Firm Notice

Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Negative Sentiment: Media coverage of Apollo limiting redemptions in a private‑credit fund and CEO Marc Rowan’s blunt comments about lenders unable to meet redemptions keeps focus on private‑credit stress and could pressure sentiment for Apollo’s fee‑and‑asset based business lines. CNBC: Rowan on private credit fund redemptions

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:APO opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here