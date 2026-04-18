Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 65,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the software maker's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 166,236 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $172,701.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,735,396.24. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,632,247.61. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,355 shares of company stock worth $2,613,165. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $313.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $152.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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